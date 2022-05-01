 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls man dead after fall from Pearl Street rooftop

A 28-year-old Niagara Falls man was killed early Sunday morning in an apparent fall from a rooftop of a building on Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the fall appears to have been accidental, but police are continuing to investigate. Police did not release the victim’s name on Sunday. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Pearl Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still trying to determine the exact location from which the victim fell at least four or five floors, DeGeorge said.

The body was found near 500 Pearl Street, a 12-story mixed-use building that was newly constructed in 2019 by Ellicott Development Co. alongside the former Buffalo Christian Center, a 1914 structure that was adapted and reused as part of the project.

The large property is home to restaurants, offices, apartments, a hotel, a bowling alley and a rooftop patio bar. In addition to the open-air bar, several hotel rooms feature accessible open-air balconies.

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

