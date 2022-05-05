 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara Falls man charged with three armed robberies

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls man has been arrested in connection with three recent armed robberies, including one where shots were fired and two where victims were hit in the head with a gun, Niagara Falls police said.

Rohmelo K. Lewis

Rohmelo K. Lewis, 21, is being held in the Niagara County jail in lieu of $1.75 million cash bail and $3.5 million property bail, police said. 

He's accused of the following:

  • Hitting a 21-year-old man in the head with a gun while robbing him of a phone, electronics and money at about 6:26 a.m. Tuesday near 1425 Main St.
  • Firing several shots at a victim after robbing him of a backpack containing tools at about 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Main Street. 
  • Hitting a victim in the head with a gun after robbing him of cash and his phone just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Main Street. The victim was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Police said they charged Lewis with first-degree and second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

People are also reading…

Lewis is due back in court on May 10.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash

NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash

The Mercy Flight helicopter that crashed Tuesday in a field in rural Genesee County, killing two seasoned pilots, was traveling at an altitude of about 2,000 feet when, according to witnesses, there was a "large boom and they saw the helicopter fall from the sky."

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: USS The Sullivans is substantially righted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News