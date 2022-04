The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported that it is investigating the death of an baby boy who was found in distress Wednesday at Cayuga Village Mobile Home Park in the Town of Niagara.

Deputies and officers from the Town of Niagara Police and the U.S. Border Patrol responded to a call at noon, according to the report.

The infant was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said. His name will not be released.

