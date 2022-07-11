 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara County sheriff identifies Amherst motorcyclist severely injured in Sunday crash

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the motorcyclist who was severely injured about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in a crash at 4540 Thrall Road off Lower Mountain Road in the Town of Cambria, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

He is Mitchell T. Filippi, 26, of Amherst. The Sheriff's Office said that he remains in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Filippi was found unconscious and treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel from the Cambria Volunteer Fire Company before he was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC, the Sheriff's Office said. An investigation by the Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit is continuing.

