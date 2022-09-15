 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara County man charged with DWI, vehicular assault following collision

A Niagara County man was arraigned Wednesday in Newstead Town Court on drunken driving and vehicular assault charges. He is accused of driving  his vehicle though a stop sign and seriously injuring another motorist last month, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Mark S. Printup

Prosecutors said that on Aug. 13 50-year-old Mark S. Printup of Cambria was under the influence of alcohol when he drove through a stop sign at Utley Road and Hunts Corners Road in Newstead and collided with another vehicle.

The other driver , a 21-year-old North Tonawanda man, was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center  with serious injuries.

Printup was charged with second-degree vehicular assault, aggravated DWI and DWI, prosecutors said. He also was charged with two vehicle and traffic law infractions.

The charges are nonqualifying offenses for bail, so Printup was released on his own recognizance, and the matter waived to a grand jury. No return court date was scheduled.

If convicted of the highest charge, Printup faces a maximum four-year prison sentence.

