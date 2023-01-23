Niagara County jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the death of a male inmate who was found unresponsive Friday inside the Niagara County Correctional Facility.

Correction officers and jail medical staff immediately conducted life-saving measures on the incapacitated man who appeared to have suffered a medical emergency and possible overdose, according to the Sheriff's Office. Emergency medical services crews from Wrights Corners Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to facility at 8:03 a.m., and the inmate was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital-Lockport for further treatment. The incarcerated individual was subsequently transferred to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital, where he died at 8:06 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, an investigation into the incident is ongoing in conjunction with the State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation, as is required. The State Commission of Correction also was notified, the Sheriff's Office said.

The identity of the deceased individual was not released Monday by the Sheriff's Office.