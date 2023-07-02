A barn in Newstead was heavily damaged by fire shortly after midnight Sunday.

A neighbor called 911 about 12:30 a.m. to report the barn at 6505 Draper Road was on fire.

Newstead Fire Chief Chris Bower arrived on the scene first, and confirmed the barn was fully involved in fire, according to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office. Akron, Clarence and Clarence Center fire companies assisted with the call and extinguishing the fire.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 to the structure and $100,000 to the contents. There were no injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's Office.