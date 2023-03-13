New York State Police announced that they will join with law enforcement agencies from eight other states for a one-day crackdown on speeders Tuesday on U.S. Route 20.

Troopers will send out marked and unmarked patrol cars along the 372 miles of the highway from Massachusetts to the Pennsylvania state line. Patrols will be increased during the morning and afternoon commutes, the announcement noted.

Also participating in the one-day enforcement effort are Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Montana and Wyoming.

"Initiatives like this are vital to raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and reckless driving," Acting State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said. "It reminds motorists to be mindful of the speed limit, be alert and aware of their surroundings, and to slow down.”