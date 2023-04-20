New York State Police have released the identity of the 14-year-old Pennsylvania boy killed in a motor vehicle crash Saturday on the Thruway in West Seneca.

Sanallah Abid of Erie died in the accident when the vehicle he was driving collided with the rear of a 2023 FedEx Freightliner tractor trailer, struck the center jersey barrier and caught fire, according to State Troopers.

Abid, who was alone in the vehicle, was traveling eastbound on the I-90 at a high rate of speed when the accident occurred, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Erie County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Daniel Vazquez Jr., 54, of Rochester, was not injured in the crash.