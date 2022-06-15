Motorcyclist struck by car exiting Terry Hills Golf Course

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a car Wednesday in front of Terry Hills Golf Course, 5122 Clinton Street Road, Batavia, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The cyclist was identified as Brandon M. Pfeifer, of the Rochester suburb of Gates. His injuries were not specified.
Deputies charged the motorist, Dale R. Gillmer, of Amherst, with failure to yield the right of way.
According to the report, Gillmer was turning left onto the highway from the entrance to the golf course at about 3:40 p.m. and struck the eastbound motorcycle.
Deputies said Gillmer scored negative on a breath test and showed no signs of impairment.