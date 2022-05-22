Motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene of crash in Genesee County

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Byron, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

He was identified as Thomas H. Hankey, 60, of Hilton, in Monroe County.

According to the report, Hankey apparently was eastbound on North Byron Road with three other motorcyclists when his machine crossed the highway about 3:40 p.m., struck a farm fence near 6191 N. Byron Road and flipped end over end.

The Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

