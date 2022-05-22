 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene of crash in Genesee County

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Byron, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

He was identified as Thomas H. Hankey, 60, of Hilton, in Monroe County.

According to the report, Hankey apparently was eastbound on North Byron Road with three other motorcyclists when his machine crossed the highway about 3:40 p.m., struck a farm fence near 6191 N. Byron Road and flipped end over end.

The Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

