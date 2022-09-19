Motorcyclist killed in Buffalo collision

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision in Buffalo, police said.

The collision happened at about 2:45 at the intersection of Grider Street and Northland Avenue.

A vehicle driving south on Grider was making a left turn onto Northland when it was struck by a motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was ejected and declared dead at the scene.

The woman driving the other vehicle was not injured in the collision.

No charges have been filed as of early Monday, police said.