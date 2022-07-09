 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist hospitalized after Chautauqua County crash

A Brocton man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a car Saturday afternoon at Route 5 and Van Buren Road in the Town of Pomfret, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Merritt D. Wolcott, 31, was airlifted to a Pennsylvania hospital with serious injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the report, Wolcott was riding a 1996 Suzuki motorcycle at high speed westbound on Route 5 about 3:30 p.m. when a 2013 Toyota sedan, northbound on Van Buren Road, attempted to cross Route 5 onto Lake Avenue.

Wolcott's motorcycle struck the rear passenger side door of the Toyota, the Sheriff's Office said. The driver of the car, Kaitlyn Hill, 21, of Noblesville, Ind., was not hurt. An investigation is continuing.

