Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Sardinia

A motorcycle operator was fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision that occurred at noon Wednesday on Route 16 between Hand and Allen roads in Sardinia, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Life-saving measures were performed by deputies on the motorcycle operator who, after several minutes of CPR, was pronounced deceased. The identity of the motorcycle operator was withheld by the Sheriff's Office until the victim's next of kin is notified.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The incident remains under investigation by the Crash Investigation Unit of the Sheriff's Office.

