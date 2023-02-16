A Niagara Falls man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls Wednesday evening.

The 56-year-old man was westbound on Buffalo Avenue on a 1983 Harley Davidson motorcycle just before 8 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2021 Toyota making a left turn on to the northbound on-ramp of I-190, according to a press release.

The man suffered severe head and facial trauma was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the Toyota, a 38-year-old Grand Island woman, was not injured and is cooperating in the investigation. The investigation is continuing, and charges are pending, according to the press release.

A portion of Buffalo Avenue was closed for about four hours Wednesday night.