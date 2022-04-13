 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV in Wheatfield

Support this work for $1 a month

A crash shortly before midnight Tuesday on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Wheatfield took the life of a motorcyclist, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The cyclist, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead shortly after his machine rear-ended an SUV near Sy Road at about 11:30 p.m., according to the report.

Investigators said the SUV was slowing down for a vehicle in front of it, which was making a left turn, when the motorcycle struck it from behind. The driver of the SUV was not injured. An investigation is continuing.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Buffalo officers injured in motor-vehicle crash

Two Buffalo officers injured in motor-vehicle crash

The officers were attempting to make a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. near the corner of Genesee and Kehr streets when another vehicle struck their vehicle, causing the airbags to deploy, a police spokesman said.

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘floating UFO’ could be the hotel stay of the future

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News