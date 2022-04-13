Motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV in Wheatfield

A crash shortly before midnight Tuesday on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Wheatfield took the life of a motorcyclist, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The cyclist, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead shortly after his machine rear-ended an SUV near Sy Road at about 11:30 p.m., according to the report.
Investigators said the SUV was slowing down for a vehicle in front of it, which was making a left turn, when the motorcycle struck it from behind. The driver of the SUV was not injured. An investigation is continuing.