Motorcyclist dies following Niagara Falls Boulevard collision

A Town of Tonawanda man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle Saturday on Niagara Falls Boulevard, according to Niagara Falls police.

Police said 20-year-old Westley Quintern was eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard at 8:15 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with a westbound vehicle driven by a Niagara Falls woman who was attempting to turn left onto 71st Street. 

Quintern was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

The other driver, whose identity was not released by police, was not injured. Her vehicle was towed from the scene for inspection.

The Niagara Falls Police Department Crash Management Team is continuing its investigation of the crash.

