Motorcyclist, 21, dies after crash that closed inbound Route 33

A motorcyclist who struck a guardrail, causing the inbound Route 33 (Kensington Expressway) to shut down for nearly three hours Saturday, has died in Erie County Medical Center, a Buffalo Police Department spokesman said Sunday.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the 21-year-old Buffalo man was westbound when he struck the guardrail just after 5:30 p.m. near the Best Street exit ramp. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

NITTEC reported that the expressway, which had been closed beyond the Humboldt Parkway exit, was reopened just before 8:30 p.m.