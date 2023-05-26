A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 990, Amherst police said.

Officers responded at 2:50 p.m. to the northbound lanes of the expressway between the I-290 and the University at Buffalo exit.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police said it appears to have been a one-vehicle crash.

Police ask anyone who may have seen the crash or may have dash-camera footage to call them at 716-689-1311.

This was the second motorcyclist killed in the area in three days.

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash on Route 33 (Kensington Expressway) in Cheektowaga.