Motorcycle passenger dies, driver has life-threatening injures after crash into deer in Genesee County

  • Updated
A passenger on a motorcycle died and the operator has life-threatening injuries after both were ejected when they struck a deer Sunday night in Genesee County, state police said.

The crash happened at 8:16 p.m. when a deer entered the roadway as the motorcycle was heading east on Cockram Road in Byron, troopers said in a news release.

The passenger, identified as Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, 28, of Byron, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle operator, Leland L. Fuller IV, 30, also of Byron, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries, police said.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

A Lockport man died Wednesday after his motorcycle crashed into a deer on Akron Road in Royalton, state police previously said. Frank O. Butcher, 73, suffered apparent minor injuries but went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

