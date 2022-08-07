 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing 86-year-old woman located

  • Updated
Leona Ordway
Amherst police said early Monday morning an 86-year-old woman who had been missing since shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday was found.

Police have not released any further information about her condition.

Leona Ordway was last seen in the area of Hopkins and Klein roads, police said, and may be wearing a gray floral top and pink pants.

She was described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

