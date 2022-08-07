Missing 86-year-old woman located

Amherst police said early Monday morning an 86-year-old woman who had been missing since shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday was found.
Police have not released any further information about her condition.
Leona Ordway was last seen in the area of Hopkins and Klein roads, police said, and may be wearing a gray floral top and pink pants.
She was described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.