A 70-year-old man missing since Saturday afternoon has been found, Amherst Police reported late Sunday.
Police said John Allen was located and taken to a hospital for evaluation. A Silver Alert that had been issued for him was canceled. No further details were given.
Allen had last been seen about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Brompton Road area between Main Street and Sheridan Drive.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
