The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that a missing 15-year-old boy has been found and is safe.
Thomas N. Mulholland Jr. had been missing since he was seen in Wilson about 10 p.m. last Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said. No further details were provided.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
