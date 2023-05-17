A Metro-Link operator and instructor died early Wednesday in a rollover crash of a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority paratransit van at the split of the Niagara Thruway and the I-290.

Chequita Smith, 60, a nine-year Metro-Link employee, was killed, an NFTA spokesperson confirmed.

The one-vehicle crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the ramp from the southbound I-190 to the eastbound I-290 just past the South Grand Island Bridges, NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous said.

"Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Chequita have lost a dear friend," said a statement released by the NFTA. "No words can adequately express our sadness. We ask that you please keep Chequita’s family and friends in your prayers."

Three people, including Smith, were inside the van when it overturned shortly after 6 a.m.

Smith was training a new driver on how to operate the vehicle at the time, Tederous said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The van's driver and a passenger were both transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.