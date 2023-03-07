Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown on Tuesday remembered a City of Buffalo employee who was one of two people killed Sunday in a stampede at a Rochester concert venue in which a third woman was severely injured.

Brown called Rhondesia Belton's death “painful,” especially since she is the second employee working for the City of Buffalo to die in a tragedy this month. Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno was killed in a major building fire last week. Belton, 33, worked in the city's Traffic Violations Bureau.

“Rhondesia Belton was a fairly new employee, but her supervisor and co-worker said she had a tremendous attitude and was a breath of fresh air,” Brown said. “When employees that worked with her were told of her passing, they were absolutely devastated.”

According to some sources, the deadly stampede happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday following a concert by Grammy Award-winning rapper GloRilla in Rochester's Main Street Armory. Some of the concertgoers heading for the exits thought they heard gunshots, and the departing crowd began to panic. However, no evidence of gunshots was confirmed, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said in a video from a news conference Monday posted by the Associated Press.

At the same news conference, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said it was too early to say if appropriate actions were taken by the venue operators, but added that they will be held accountable once a thorough investigation of the incident is completed.

Meanwhile, Brown said Tuesday that it was appropriate for the concert venue to cancel its other concerts in light of the death and injuries.

“You don’t expect when you go to a concert to not come home,” he said.

Brown said he spoke with Evans and Belton’s mother.

“Obviously, she’s hurting," Brown said. "This is very painful to her, and I have offered to provide whatever city assistance to her that the family needs.”