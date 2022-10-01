Manure truck rollover snarled Thruway traffic for more than 6 hours Thursday

A tanker truck filled with liquid manure rolled over several times Thursday afternoon, closing the eastbound Thruway between the Depew and Pembroke exits for two hours and slowing traffic well into the evening, State Police reported.

The driver, Laura M. Winspear, 25, of Oakfield, was extricated from the truck and airlifted to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Environmental Conservation Police were called to assist with cleaning up the spill, which was considered non-hazardous. Traffic delays, which at one point extended back to Walden Avenue, were cleared by about 9 p.m.

According to the report, the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. at mile marker 411, about six miles east of Depew.

Troopers said Winspear lost control of the tanker for reasons that are still under investigation. No tickets were issued.