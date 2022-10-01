 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manure truck rollover snarled Thruway traffic for more than 6 hours Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A tanker truck filled with liquid manure rolled over several times Thursday afternoon, closing the eastbound Thruway between the Depew and Pembroke exits for two hours and slowing traffic well into the evening, State Police reported.

The driver, Laura M. Winspear, 25, of Oakfield, was extricated from the truck and airlifted to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Environmental Conservation Police were called to assist with cleaning up the spill, which was considered non-hazardous. Traffic delays, which at one point extended back to Walden Avenue, were cleared by about 9 p.m.

According to the report, the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. at mile marker 411, about six miles east of Depew.

Troopers said Winspear lost control of the tanker for reasons that are still under investigation. No tickets were issued.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News