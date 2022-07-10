 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man who died after falling into Chautauqua Lake identified as sheriff's department captain

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A man who died Saturday afternoon after falling into Chautauqua Lake has been identified as David W. Bentley, 62, of Jamestown, a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department captain, the Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.

According to the report, Bentley was attempting to board a boat near Martha's Vineyard in the Town of Ellery about 1:15 p.m. and was unable to reach the board or get to shore "for an unknown reason."

The Sheriff's Office said family members and neighbors located Bentley in the water and started CPR before medics arrived. He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua hospital in Jamestown, where he was pronounced dead.

Bentley worked with police departments in the Town of Ellicott and Village of Fredonia before joining the Sheriff's Department in 1985, the report noted.

A lieutenant in charge of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force for many years, he was promoted to captain in January 2019. He is survived by his wife Kim; a son, Erik; a daughter, Kaitlyn; and a grandson

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Foul-smelling flower set for rare bloom at Botanical Gardens: 'Extremely impressive' and 'pretty awful'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News