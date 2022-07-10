Man who died after falling into Chautauqua Lake identified as sheriff's department captain

A man who died Saturday afternoon after falling into Chautauqua Lake has been identified as David W. Bentley, 62, of Jamestown, a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department captain, the Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.

According to the report, Bentley was attempting to board a boat near Martha's Vineyard in the Town of Ellery about 1:15 p.m. and was unable to reach the board or get to shore "for an unknown reason."

The Sheriff's Office said family members and neighbors located Bentley in the water and started CPR before medics arrived. He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua hospital in Jamestown, where he was pronounced dead.

Bentley worked with police departments in the Town of Ellicott and Village of Fredonia before joining the Sheriff's Department in 1985, the report noted.

A lieutenant in charge of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force for many years, he was promoted to captain in January 2019. He is survived by his wife Kim; a son, Erik; a daughter, Kaitlyn; and a grandson