A man injured in an apartment complex fire Friday morning in the Town of Lockport has been identified as Glenn L. Farris, 58, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday.

Farris is being treated in Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for non-life-threatening burns to his extremities, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and firefighters found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the apartment building at 5777 Sweetwood Drive shortly after 7 a.m., according to the report.

Other occupants of the building were evacuated without injury, the Sheriff's Office said, and the American Red Cross is providing assistance.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing. No damage estimate is available.