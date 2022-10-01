 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man hit by tractor-trailer truck on Thruway after exiting van

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A passenger who became irate in a Medicaid taxi van Thursday afternoon exited the vehicle after it stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound Thruway near Silver Creek and jumped into the path of a tractor-trailer truck, State Police reported.

Hector Colon Rodriguez, 48, of Jamestown, was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threating injuries, according to the report. He was listed in stable condition.

Troopers said that no tickets were issued and there were no other injuries. They identified the van driver as Keila M. Rosado, 21, of Buffalo, and the truck driver as Milijan Teodosic, 47, of Franklin, Wis.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News