Man hit by tractor-trailer truck on Thruway after exiting van

A passenger who became irate in a Medicaid taxi van Thursday afternoon exited the vehicle after it stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound Thruway near Silver Creek and jumped into the path of a tractor-trailer truck, State Police reported.

Hector Colon Rodriguez, 48, of Jamestown, was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threating injuries, according to the report. He was listed in stable condition.

Troopers said that no tickets were issued and there were no other injuries. They identified the van driver as Keila M. Rosado, 21, of Buffalo, and the truck driver as Milijan Teodosic, 47, of Franklin, Wis.