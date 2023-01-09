 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man having mental health crisis talked down from WGRZ tower

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A man suffering a mental health crisis climbed a tower outside WGRZ-TV's Delaware Avenue studios Sunday night and was talked down by Buffalo police after nearly three hours.

Police responded to the scene for the report of a person on the tower after 7 p.m. At one point during the incident, the man made it to the top of the tower, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in an email.

The Buffalo Police Department's Crisis Management Unit communicated with the man, who was taken to Erie County Medical Center, Gramaglia said.

Resources are available for those in crisis:

Crisis Services of Erie County operates a 24-hour hotline at 716-834-3131.

The Niagara County crisis hotline is 716-285-3515.

The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of NYC nurses set to strike for better contracts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News