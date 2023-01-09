Man having mental health crisis talked down from WGRZ tower

A man suffering a mental health crisis climbed a tower outside WGRZ-TV's Delaware Avenue studios Sunday night and was talked down by Buffalo police after nearly three hours.

Police responded to the scene for the report of a person on the tower after 7 p.m. At one point during the incident, the man made it to the top of the tower, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in an email.

The Buffalo Police Department's Crisis Management Unit communicated with the man, who was taken to Erie County Medical Center, Gramaglia said.

Resources are available for those in crisis:

Crisis Services of Erie County operates a 24-hour hotline at 716-834-3131.

The Niagara County crisis hotline is 716-285-3515.

The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988.