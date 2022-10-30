 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in Niagara County house fire

A house fire Saturday night in the Town of Wilson claimed the life of a 59-year-old man, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, the victim, a resident of a one-story structure at 3343 Daniels Road, between Braley and New roads, was discovered after firefighters extinguished the blaze. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call about the fire at 11:14 p.m., and deputies arrived at the scene to find the building fully involved in flames.

Volunteer fire companies from Wilson and South Wilson extinguished the blaze. The Niagara County Origin and Cause Unit and the Criminal Investigation Bureau are investigating the cause.

