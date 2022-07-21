 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in Hartland after crashing vehicle into tree

A man died Thursday after apparently crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Hartland, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The 68-year-old male was unresponsive when his vehicle was found on Ridge Road.  Police and emergency crews from Mercy Ambulance and Mercy Flight Helicopter provided aid at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office did not identify the man pending notification of his family. The Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit is looking further into the accident.  

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

