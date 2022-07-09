 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

  Updated
A man died Saturday afternoon after falling into Chautauqua Lake near Martha's Vineyard in the Town of Ellery, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

The victim was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water about 1:30 p.m., according to the report. He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua hospital in Jamestown, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name is being withheld and an investigation is continuing, the Sheriff's Office said. No further details were given.

Assisting sheriff's deputies at the scene were the Fluvanna Fire Department, the Chautauqua County Dive Team and Chautauqua County EMS.

