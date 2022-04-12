Man dies after fall from cliff near Lake Erie shoreline

A man who fell about 50 feet over a cliff at the shore of Lake Erie Tuesday morning has died, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to an unspecified address on Route 5 in Sheridan at 9:53 a.m. for the report of a man who fell, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Emergency responders rescued the man, identified as Gregory L. Meadows, 66, of Sheridan.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities did not release any further details.

