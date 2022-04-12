Man dies after fall from cliff near Lake Erie shoreline

A man who fell about 50 feet over a cliff at the shore of Lake Erie Tuesday morning has died, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to an unspecified address on Route 5 in Sheridan at 9:53 a.m. for the report of a man who fell, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Emergency responders rescued the man, identified as Gregory L. Meadows, 66, of Sheridan.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities did not release any further details.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
