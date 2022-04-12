 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies after fall from cliff near Lake Erie shoreline

Support this work for $1 a month

A man who fell about 50 feet over a cliff at the shore of Lake Erie Tuesday morning has died, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to an unspecified address on Route 5 in Sheridan at 9:53 a.m. for the report of a man who fell, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Emergency responders rescued the man, identified as Gregory L. Meadows, 66, of Sheridan.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities did not release any further details.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Buffalo officers injured in motor-vehicle crash

Two Buffalo officers injured in motor-vehicle crash

The officers were attempting to make a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. near the corner of Genesee and Kehr streets when another vehicle struck their vehicle, causing the airbags to deploy, a police spokesman said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Illegal mining, abuses surge on Indigenous land in Brazil: Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News