Man dies a week after suicide attempt at Niagara County Correctional Facility

An incarcerated individual at the Niagara County Correctional Facility died Dec. 30, a week after an apparent suicide attempt at the prison, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday. Officials withheld the man's name.

Emergency crews with Cambria Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to a call of an unresponsive man just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the correctional facility, the Sheriff's Office said. Jail medical staff and corrections personnel had provided initial assistance, the report added.

The man was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital and later moved to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, the Sheriff's Office said. The New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation is working on the case.