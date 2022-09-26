Man, 74, in critical condition after being hit by SUV on Niagara Falls Boulevard

A 74-year-old man was in critical condition after being struck by an SUV on Monday morning on Niagara Falls Boulevard, according to Niagara Falls police.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on the boulevard between 70th and 71st streets, police said in a news release.

The driver of the eastbound SUV saw the pedestrian between two lanes of traffic, according to the driver's statement to police.

The 54-year-old driver, whose name was not released, swerved but was not able to avoid hitting the man, police said.

The pedestrian, who appeared to be crossing from north to south when he was hit, wore dark clothing and was not using a crosswalk when struck.

The pedestrian, whose name was also not released, was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the department's Traffic Division at 716-286-4563.