A 20-year-old Buffalo man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision on Main Street, near Greenfield Street, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. His identity was not released by the spokesman, who said the crash occurred just after 8 a.m.

Three others were also injured and treated at the scene, just north of Jewett.

Crash investigators said the deceased man had been driving a Toyota Scion.

The incident remains under investigation.