Lockport Police seeking mother and young daughter

Lockport Police reported Saturday that they are seeking a mother who apparently abducted her young daughter.

Police said Felisha M. Winters, 37, was last seen leaving an address on Hamilton Drive in Lockport with her daughter Lillith V. R. Winters, who turned 6 on Wednesday.

Police said Felicia Winters was last seen wearing black pants and a blue shirt with the initials NYPD on it. Lillith Winters was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, blue and white leggings, and pink and purple Sketchers shoes, according to the report.

Police said Felicia Winters drives a blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate KWA-1494.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Lockport Police at 716-433-7700 or Detective Lt. Travis Mapes at 716-439-6696.