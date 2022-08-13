 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lockport Police locate missing mother and young daughter

  • Updated
Lockport Police reported Saturday night that they have located a non-custodial mother who apparently abducted her young daughter. No additional details were provided

Police said earlier that Felisha M. Winters, 27, had been last seen Friday leaving an address on Hamilton Drive in Lockport with her daughter Lillith V. R. Winters, who turned 6 on Wednesday.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

