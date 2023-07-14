A 27-year-old man from Lockport died Friday morning after his motorcycle struck a tree on Transit Road in Amherst, police said.

The crash happened at 4:38 a.m. on Transit near Millersport Highway.

The motorcyclist, whose name was withheld, was southbound on Transit, left the roadway and hit a tree, investigators determined.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have video footage of the area or the incident to call them at 716-689-1311.