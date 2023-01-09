Lockport man seriously hurt in crash on Ridge Road in Newfane

A Lockport man was seriously injured in the crash of a car and an SUV about 5 p.m. Monday on Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, deputies and emergency medical personnel found Richard A. Tillotson, 67, who was driving a 2017 Ford Escape, unresponsive when they arrived and administered CPR, which restored his pulse.

He was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport with serious injuries, then was transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Danielle M. Rance, 27, of Appleton, who driving the other vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Investigators said the SUV was westbound when it began to swerve, struck the oncoming car, then left the highway, collided with a tree and came to rest against a house at 6866 Ridge Road.

An investigation is continuing.