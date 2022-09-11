 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lockport man dies when struck by car on South Transit Road

A pedestrian died of injuries suffered Saturday night when he was struck by a car on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, Robert P. Carroll, 41, of Lockport, was in the roadway near Lockwood Drive when he was hit by a southbound 2015 Chevrolet Malibu about 9:15 p.m.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene by a Niagara County coroner, the sheriff's office said. The driver showed no signs of impairment. An investigation is continuing.

