Lockport man dies after motorcycle collision with deer

A motorcyclist who crashed into a deer in Royalton Wednesday suffered apparent minor injuries but went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to Millard Fillmore Hospital in Amherst, according to New York State Police.

Frank O. Butcher, 73, was riding a 1999 Harley Davidson eastbound on Akron Road when he crashed into a deer on the road, according to police.

State police noted he had "apparent minor injuries" and described Butcher as coherent. After Butcher went into cardiac arrest, emergency efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to police.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.