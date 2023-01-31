 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lockport man, 21, charged with DWI after vehicle crashed into home

Woodlands Lockport Home Vehicle Crash

This photo provided by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office shows a vehicle that crashed early Tuesday morning into a home on Knotty Pine Drive, in the Woodlands manufactured home community in Lockport. No one was injured in the crash. The vehicle's driver is facing DWI and other charges.

 Niagara County Sheriff's Office
A 21-year-old City of Lockport man is charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding after authorities say he crashed into a home early Tuesday in the Town of Lockport.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call at 4:25 a.m. about a reckless driver racing through the Woodlands manufactured home community, off Old Beattie Road in the town.

As deputies checked the area, the sheriff's office said, a second caller reported a vehicle had crashed into the home on Knotty Pine Drive.

Deputies arrested the driver, Dylan S. West, 21, who was charged with misdemeanor DWI and ticketed for driving at an unreasonable speed and failure to use the designated driving lane.

West was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

No one was injured in the crash. The sheriff's office did not have an estimate for the cost of the damage to the home.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

