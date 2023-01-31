Lockport man, 21, charged with DWI after vehicle crashed into home

A 21-year-old City of Lockport man is charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding after authorities say he crashed into a home early Tuesday in the Town of Lockport.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call at 4:25 a.m. about a reckless driver racing through the Woodlands manufactured home community, off Old Beattie Road in the town.

As deputies checked the area, the sheriff's office said, a second caller reported a vehicle had crashed into the home on Knotty Pine Drive.

Deputies arrested the driver, Dylan S. West, 21, who was charged with misdemeanor DWI and ticketed for driving at an unreasonable speed and failure to use the designated driving lane.

West was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

No one was injured in the crash. The sheriff's office did not have an estimate for the cost of the damage to the home.