A Livingston County woman was killed Tuesday in a head-on crash in Allegany County, state police said Wednesday.
The crash between one northbound and one southbound vehicle happened on State Route 21 in Alfred.
Mary N. Dagostino, 62, of Caledonia, the driver of the northbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allegany County Coroner's Office, troopers said.
The other driver, a 29-year-old Wellsville man, suffered leg injuries and was flown by LifeNet to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
State police are continuing to investigate the collision.