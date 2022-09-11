Lewiston police locate vehicle believed to have caused fatal hit-and-run crash

Lewiston police have located a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a bicyclist early Sunday, according to a report on the police department's Facebook page.

The suspect vehicle was found later Sunday morning, police said.

According to the report, police were called at 1:54 a.m. to Lewiston Road and Creek Road Extension for a bicyclist down on the pavement.

An investigation showed the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that left the scene southbound on Lewiston Road. Officers found several parts of a gray Toyota sedan believed to be the hit-run car.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone with information is asked to call Lewiston police at 716-754-8477 or email Capt. Michael Salada at msalada@lewpd.com.