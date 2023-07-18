A Lewiston man was killed Friday in a utility vehicle crash in the Town of Niagara, state police said Tuesday.
Veron J. Mt. Pleasant, 42, was a passenger in a UTV traveling south on a grassy path in a field off Lockport Road at 4:13 p.m. when the vehicle hit a small ditch and rolled over, troopers said.
Mt. Pleasant was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Niagara County Coroner's Office.
The case remains under investigation.
No further information was released by police.