The driver of a car that crashed into a tree in Lancaster last year, killing two passengers, was arraigned Wednesday on an unsealed indictment charging him with two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Ryan Stencel of Lancaster was 19 years old at the time of the accident that occurred at 11:32 p.m. March 2, 2022, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr.

Stencel pleaded not guilty before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.

"The vehicle, allegedly, was going northbound down Warner Road and the driver lost control of the vehicle," Flynn said during a news conference in his office following the arraignment.

"The vehicle kind of spun around and the back of the vehicle allegedly hit the tree. It was 2007 Infinity 235 sedan, and this particular model of Infinity car had the gas tank in the back of the car, in the rear portion of the vehicle. So when the car allegedly spun out of control and hit the tree, it ignited the gas tank," Flynn added.

Two passengers inside Stencel's vehicle, Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski, died in the crash. Flynn said Stencel is accused of acting with substantial and unjustifiable risk that caused the death of the two passengers.

Stencel was also injured in the single-vehicle crash, suffering burns to his face, head, legs and hands, for which he was hospitalized in Erie County Medical Center.

Boller set bail for Stencil at $50,000 cash, $150,000 bond or $500,000 property.

The case has yet to be assigned to a judge, so a return court date was not set.