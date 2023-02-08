The driver of a car that crashed into a tree in Lancaster last year, killing two passengers, was arraigned Wednesday on an unsealed indictment charging him with two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Ryan Stencel of Lancaster was 19 years old at the time of the accident that occurred at 11:32 p.m. March 2, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr.

Stencel pleaded not guilty before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.

"The vehicle, allegedly, was going northbound down Warner Road and the driver lost control of the vehicle," Flynn said during a news conference in his office following the arraignment.

"The vehicle kind of spun around and the back of the vehicle allegedly hit the tree. It was 2007 Infiniti G35 sedan, and this particular model of Infiniti car had the gas tank in the back of the car, in the rear portion of the vehicle. So when the car allegedly spun out of control and hit the tree, it ignited the gas tank," Flynn added.

Two passengers in Stencel's vehicle, Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski, both 19, died in the crash. Flynn said Stencel is accused of acting with substantial and unjustifiable risk that caused the death of the two passengers.

"I am not going to get into specifics about what was actually negligent, because I’m not going to try my case right now. I will try that in court,” said Flynn.

Hypothetically, he said, a prosecutor in such cases would consider such factors as speeding, weather and road conditions.

Stencel was seriously injured in the crash, suffering burns to his face, head, legs and hands, for which he was hospitalized in Erie County Medical Center.

"The defendant, Ryan, was able to get out out of the vehicle and save himself. Unfortunately, the two girls perished in the motor vehicle," Flynn said.

"The cause of death was blunt force trauma from the initial accident of hitting the tree ... along with thermal injuries which, in laymen's terms, they were burnt, but both factors contributed to the cause of their deaths," he added.

Asked why it took 11 months to get a grand jury indictment in the case, Flynn responded that it was a complicated matter owing, in part, to the poor condition of the prosecution's main piece of physical evidence, Stencel's vehicle, which was severely burned in the crash.

“That presented some logistical and investigative challenges,” Flynn said, adding that the D.A.’s Office had to hire a crash reconstruction expert.

“This took a while, but we were dogged in our determination to bring these families justice,” he said, referring to the families of Stencel's two deceased passengers.

If convicted on the charges, Stencil faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Boller set bail for Stencil at $50,000 cash, $150,000 bond or $500,000 property. Flynn said the D.A.'s Office asked that Stencel, who was not arrested after the accident and had remained free ever since, be remanded.

"He was led away in handcuffs this afternoon. So let’s see if he makes bail," Flynn said.

The case has yet to be assigned to a judge, so a return court date was not set.