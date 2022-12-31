 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lackawanna man dies in single-car accident in Buffalo

A Lackawanna man died in a single-car accident Saturday afternoon on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal accident that occurred just after 1:10 p.m., but investigators believe the 54-year-old driver may have suffered a medical issue.

The Chevrolet Impala the victim was driving had been traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when the car struck a parked vehicle and then hit a snowbank before finally striking a street light, police said.

Authorities say the man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo where he was declared dead.

Reporter

Michael J. Petro is a business reporter for The Buffalo News. The Buffalo State College graduate is a former sports writer who previously served as the editor of both The Sun and Buffalo Law Journal.

